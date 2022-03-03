Planned security operations in volatile Baringo areas to continue

The Government will continue with its plans to carry out a security operations in volatile parts of Baringo County.

According to Rift Valley Regional Commissioner Malim Muhammed, the security operation is set to continue even after leaders from the county faulted the government for delaying to restore normalcy in the region.

He spoke speakingThursday during a security meeting at Loruk, Baringo North where he maintained that the planned operation are still on two weeks after CS interior Fred Matiangi promised residents.

He further said that a forceful disarmament will take place within the next few days to finish the issue of insecurity once and for all.

Bartabwa Ward MCA Reuben Chepsongol lamented the increasing attacks have become too much to end the sufferings of the people.

Baringo North MP William Cheptumo , however, said that he is not satisfied with the way the government is handling the insecurity situation issue.

He said that the insecurity menace was something which needed government’s attention and intervention.

This comes as cases of banditry in the North Rift region have become rampant in the recent past after a student from Sinoni, Baringo South was killed by suspected armed bandits.