Plans afoot for resumption of Governor’s Soccer Tourney

Kakamega County Executive Committee Member (CECM), for Social Services and Sports Kassim Were, has said plans are underway for the resumption of the governor’s annual soccer cup.

Were said the tournament would consist of 24 teams, two from each Sub County, and would kick-off basing on the Covid-19 status. The tournament did not take place last year due to the outbreak of Covid-19 disease.

“We want to ensure that all the players and the members of the technical bench are vaccinated before the kick-off,” he told this reporter in an interview in his office on Thursday.

He said the preparations on the pitches that will host the matches are ongoing.

The county minister has assured the participating teams that the county will cater for their travel expenses for the entire period of the tournament.

The CECM disclosed that they are in talks with the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) so that the best players at the tourney form a team that would play in the national division one league.

The winner, the first runners-up and the second runners-up will bag a cash prize of Sh500, 000, Sh400, 000 and Sh300, 000 respectively while the rest would be given games kits.

