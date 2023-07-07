Plans for President Ruto’s Nyanza visit at an advanced stage

Plans for the forthcoming visit by President William Ruto to Nyanza region have fast gathered pace.

Cabinet Secretaries Eliud Owalo of Information, Communications, Technology and Digital Economy and his Roads counterpart Kipchumba Murkomen Friday morning met five lawmakers drawn from the region to jointly plan on how to make the visit a success.

“Key in the discussion was roads and other infrastructure projects in Nyanza region,” remarked CS Owalo after the meeting.

Lawmakers present included Felix Odiwuor alias Jalang’o of Lang’ata, Elisha Odhiambo of Gem and Caroli Omondi of Suba South.

The meeting comes barely days after Jalang’o, Odhiambo and Omondi alongside MPs Mark Nyamita (Uriri), Paul Abuor (Rongo) as well Kisumu Senator Prof. Tom Ojienda on July 4, 2023 met President William Ruto at State House, Nairobi.

During the meeting, President Ruto undertook to work with all leaders to catalyze development countrywide.

“We will work with leaders across the country without reservation or discrimination, regardless of political affiliation, to deliver services to the people. This is what the Constitution demands and what all Kenyans deserve,” President Ruto said at the time.

The Jalang’o faction has broken ranks with the Raila Odinga led ODM Party after it earlier visited State House allegedly without the party’s blessings.

The lawmakers have been unapologetic in maintaining that they will work with the ruling Kenya Kwanza administration to spur development in their areas of jurisdiction.