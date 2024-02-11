Plans to elevate Thika to a City in top gear

Plans to elevate Thika town into an Industrial Smart City are in top gear after the challenges that had stalled the process were resolved.

The County Government of Kiambu is now eyeing getting the Thika city charter before the end of this year, a move that has been welcomed by residents and local leaders who are upbeat that the elevation will attract investors, create employment opportunities and enable the busy town to receive more financial allocation from the national government.

Governor Kimani Wamatangi revealed that once the town is elevated into a city, it is set to receive Ksh 1 billion that will go to infrastructural development, a move that will better the town’s environment thereby attracting more investors.

Speaking during his development tour in Thika Township wards where he opened the newly beautified Mama Ngina Gardens, Wamatangi called on leaders to rally behind the development.

Leaders present declared their support for the initiative, saying if realized, it will spur grown in the town previously known as an industrial hub.

Wamatangi said initiatives to give the town a city status were already underway; including the recent gazettement of 325 acres for an Export Processing Zone after the county government gave part of the land that was surrendered by Del Monte.

He vowed to protect public land in the area to create space for amenities that will ensure the town achieves city status, saying some 100 acres of land that had been surrendered to the county by Del Monte during the previous administration had been grabbed by a section of local politicians and private developers.