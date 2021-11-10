Plans to swear in Nairobi’s new governor at an advanced stage

After months of waiting, Nairobians will finally have a governor.

Nairobi Deputy Governor Anne Kananu will be sworn in as the third Nairobi County boss this week joining a list of other few female Governors in the country.

City Hall’s communication office has confirmed that plans for Kananu’s swearing-in are at an advanced stage.

This is after the Supreme Court on Monday threw out a case filed by former governor Mike Sonko challenging her swearing-in.

The apex court dismissed Sonko’s application on grounds that it has no jurisdiction to entertain the suit.

The court also cleared the last hurdle for Kananu by lifting the order it had issued 14 days ago stopping her from assuming office.

The planned ceremony must be in line with requirements under the Assumption of the Office of Governor Act No.4 of 2019.

The Act requires publication and notification of the swearing-in ceremony in the Kenya Gazette and the County Gazette stating the time, date and venue.

In October the appellate court dismissed Sonko’s appeal of the High Court decision to remove him from office forcing him to move to the Supreme Court.

The city has been without a boss since December last year when Sonko was impeached.

Three women won gubernatorial seats which have always been won by men. The elected governors are Anne Waiguru for Kirinyaga, Charity Ngilu for Kitui and the late Joyce Laboso for Bomet.

Gubernatorial by-election

According to the law, If a vacancy occurs in the office of county governor, the deputy county governor shall assume office as county governor for the remainder of the term of the county governor.

Kananu was nominated by former Governor Sonko in January 2020, but her vetting and appointment had been delayed by a court case only to be sworn in as deputy governor a year later.

Her ascension to the vacant deputy governor seat scuttled plans for a gubernatorial by-election that was slated for mid-February this year to replace Mike Sonko, who said he would take a 10 year sabbatical from elective politics after his impeachment.

Several city politicians had already expressed interest in the seat, including Ferdinand Waititu, who was impeached from a similar position in the neighbouring Kiambu county.

A city preacher and former Starehe MP Bishop Margaret Wanjiru, had already been handed a ticket for the race by the United Democratic Alliance (UDA).