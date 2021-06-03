Plascon embarks on campaign to grow paint market share

Kansai Plascon Kenya is seeking to acquire a sizable paint market share owed to to the boom witnessed in the construction sector.

The firm’s Chief Executive Officer Arvind Shekhawat says the firm, with its global backing is striving to provide consumers with information and products needed to complete any building project whether home, office or apartment block.

“Trusted brands like WeatherGuard and Vinyl Silk provide performance and colour within the decorative range while the company also produces for the automotive and industrial markets. As Kansai Paint we aim to lead the category and become a household name in East Africa by growing the industry and contributing to the livelihood of the people. This is precisely why we are eager to demonstrate our effectiveness with this ambitious yet exciting project,” said Shekhawat.

Plascon Kenya has similarly partnered with local media personalities to further expand reach to consumers.

“The ambition shown by Jalas and Alex to start a building project and document the journey from start to finish is exactly the type of ambition and creativity we want to partner with and support. A house is an investment and often the most personal treasure of any person and paint is seen as the finishing touch to turn a project into a home,” added Shekhawat.

Kenya industrial paint consumption was 95,191,000 liters as at the end of 2017.