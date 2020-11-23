PlayStation 5: Amazon investigation over missing consoles underway

Amazon said it is investigating what has happened to missing PlayStation 5 deliveries, amid reports of thefts.

Some UK customers opened delivery boxes to find unordered items such as kitchen appliances or toys inside, instead of the in-demand console.

Many feared their consoles had been stolen in transit, with allegations levelled at delivery staff.

“We’re really sorry about that and are investigating exactly what’s happened,” Amazon said.

Incorrect items being put in boxes is not unheard of, but the shortage of stock of PlayStation 5 consoles – and the fact that they are being sold at inflated prices online – led to customers fearing their allocation had been stolen.

Disgruntled customers took to Twitter to post photos and videos of air fryers, dog food, electric grills, or even Himalayan salt lamps they say they never ordered.

While many of the claims cannot be verified, Amazon has admitted there have been issues with deliveries.

“We’re all about making our customers happy, and that hasn’t happened for a small proportion of these orders,” it said.

“We’re reaching out to every customer who’s had a problem and made us aware so we can put it right. Anyone who has had an issue with any order can contact our customer services team for help.”

Several users reported seeing their delivery drivers pause outside their homes for a brief moment before driving way – and getting a notification from Amazon that their item had been “delivered”.

But others said there were notes inside the box making clear that the items they received were intended for someone else.

The stock shortage also means that those offered refunds may not be able to buy a replacement elsewhere.

Some sites such as eBay have listings for the console for hundreds of pounds more than its recommended retail price.