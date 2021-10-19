Mashujaa day: KEMSA dispatches supplies to Kirinyaga health centres

The Kenya Medical Supplies Authority (KEMSA) in conjunction with the Kirinyaga County Government, has dispatched seven trucks with medical supplies worth more than Ksh 38.5 million to over 66 health centres.

The assorted medical commodities include pharmaceuticals like antibiotics and antidiabetic drugs, among others as well as program items such as malaria and family planning supplies to take care of over 635,000 Kirinyaga County residents. They will be delivered as part of KEMSA’s last-mile delivery solutions.

Speaking at a flag-off event for the supplies at Wang’uru town, KEMSA Sales and Marketing Officer Beatrice King’ori, flanked by Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru, said the medical supplies aligned to the Essential Medicines List for the County would be delivered to all the health centres under a quality assured supply chain model.

“At KEMSA, we have streamlined our supply chain model that allows us to guarantee rapid deliveries to the farthest corner of Kirinyaga County for the benefit of more than 635,000 county residents,” King’ori said.

She added that “These medical supplies consignment to 66 health centres was ordered last Wednesday and prepared for delivery on Monday. As we celebrate Mashujaa Day, most of the health centres will have received their supplies.”

King’ori pointed out that KEMSA has streamlined its operations to provide a foundation for the Universal Health Coverage (UHC) agenda during the event.

These reforms include strategic partnerships with key players such as county governments to deliver quality-assured medical supplies.

On her part, Governor Waiguru described the County’s partnership with KEMSA as a strategic effort to uplift the quality of healthcare provision. She reiterated her commitment to transforming the health sector in the County through the building of new medical facilities, upgrading the existing ones, and addressing the welfare of healthcare workers.

She confirmed that the county government has continued to invest heavily in the development of purpose-built health infrastructure. “We have developed the health infrastructure in Kirinyaga County, and we shall continue to maintain a strategic partnership with KEMSA to ensure the stocking of all our health centres with the appropriate medical supplies,” Waiguru said.

Under a dedicated operating model tuned to ensure on-time supply of crucial medical supplies, KEMSA has maintained a more than 98pc service availability level to more than 8,000 public health centres in the 47 counties countrywide.

KEMSA has re-engineered many of its financial management and procurement processes to guarantee excellence by providing critical assurance of ethical conduct to its stakeholders.

“All our stakeholders can rest assured that we have instituted various covert and overt oversight frameworks to guard against the loss of taxpayers and donor funds through procurement processes manipulation,” King’ori said.