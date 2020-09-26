Plucky but Unlucky Brighton gift Manchester United a win

In a dramatic twist to the tale, Manchester united snatched victory at the death as Bruno Fernandez converted a controversial penalty after the final whistle had gone, to give Manchester United a 2 – 3 away win.

In a game full of twists and turns, Brighton had managed to grab an equalizer in the last minute of the five additional minutes and, would have questioned referee Chris Kavanagh’s decision to play 2 additional minutes.

In a game which Brighton’s Leandro Trossard hit the post thrice, the home team will feel hard done by as they started off sprightly and could have had the lead were it not for David De Gea’s heroics. They were however rewarded 5 minutes to the break as Neal Maupay won the battle of wits and sent an unstoppable past De Gea.

Three minutes later, Brighton’s Lewis Dunk scored a comical own goal to level scores. In the 48th minute, referee Chris Kavanagh awarded Brighton a penalty but rescinded his decision after consulting the VAR.

Dramatic as it was, Marcus Rashford scored from the ensuing attack to put Manchester United ahead in the game, or so they thought – but guess what? It was chalked off for an offside.

In the 55th minute, Marcus Rashford had the ball in the net and this time the goal stood to give United the lead.

This rattled the home side who pinned the red devils in their own half for the remainder of the game. It therefore came as no surprise as they got a well-deserved equalizer, only for them to lose it at the tail end.

Ole Gunnar Solksjaer had this to say after the match, “Maybe we were luckier as it is, but what it shows is that we had the quality and it got us the win. We are match short and we need more games to reach where we want to be.”

