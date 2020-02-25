PM Abiy and President XI discuss Coronavirus

Ethiopia’s Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed early today had a phone conversation with the Chinese President Xi Jinping.

The two leaders discussed a wide range of issues including the efforts to contain the spread of Coronavirus that has caused 2,666 deaths as per the latest update and over 77,600 infection cases in China.

President Xi reaffirmed his government’s commitment to curb the spread of Coronavirus and special care offered to students from Africa including those from Ethiopia.

Regarding his telephone conversation with President Xi, Prime Minister Abiy tweeted that “I am proud of the work being undertaken by the Chinese Government in this regard and express gratitude for the support to Ethiopians rendered thus far.”

A total of 311 Ethiopian students are currently studying in 24 Chinese universities in including Wuhan, which is the epicenter of the Coronavirus (COVID-19).

