PNU leader hints at pulling out of Azimio

PNU party leader Peter Munya has said that the party is considering withdrawing from the Azimio coalition a few days after NARC party left the coalition.

Speaking in Imenti South constituency, Meru County, Munya urged Azimio to make a decision to fully join the government, as Azimio cannot be in the government and at the same time be in opposition.

He said as PNU party they are not ready to join the government and that PNU party will play a better role in the opposition than in the government.

Munya said Azimio leader Raila Odinga union with President William Ruto which has led to the appointment of some ODM leaders for Cabinet Secretaries position should not be seen as a way of all inclusive government but as a way of personal interests.