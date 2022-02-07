The Party of National Unity (PNU) has reiterated its support for Azimio la Umoja flag bearer Raila Odinga saying he is the best person to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Speaking after a Party’s strategy meeting in Laikipia, County Governor Nderitu Mureithi urged other political parties to affiliate with Azimio la Umoja to build a strong coalition.

At the same time, the party leadership has opposed a bill in Parliament proposing to amend the election laws to bar the electronic transmission of votes during the elections.

Party aspirants have now called on National Assembly Majority Leader Amos Kimunya to withdraw the piece of legislation saying it’s retrogressive.

“We cannot go to doing things manually at this technologically advanced age, we urge Kimunya to desist from shaming the Country and withdraw that amendment immediately,” Governor Muriithi said.

The Governor who is also the Chairman of Azimio la Umoja Elections Board said manual transmission of results in a country where road transport is not reliable in most areas and where corruption thrives is recipe for rigging and there unacceptable.

Nyeri gubernatorial hopeful Peter Maina Munyiri called for a proper playing field for all politicians saying the legislation will provide avenues to rig elections is passed.

Party chairman David Ng’ang’a Kamau said the party has received overwhelming requests from aspirants for all seats across the Country saying the party primaries will be free and fair.

Among those present at the retreat were Isiolo Deputy Governor Abdi Issa, his Laikipa counterpart, John Mwaniki, Nyamira County gubernatorial hopeful Julius Mukongi and two former Mwea Member of Parliament Alfred Nderitu and Peter Gitau.