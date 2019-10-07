PNU revamps ahead of 2022 General Election

The Party of National Unity (PNU) has launched strategies to revamp itself ahead of the 2022 General Election.

According to the party new chairman Eng. David Kamau, the party that secured retired President Mwai Kibaki’s second term was plotting for major political comeback ahead of the 2022 general election.

Eng. Kamau noted that among the strategies were recruitment of new member and opening of new offices countrywide in a bid to catch audience.

He said that the party had opened new offices in 18 counties and was intending to open new ones in the rest of the counties by June next year.

“We are planning to have offices in all our 47 Counties to strengthen our party which now want to make a major political comeback ahead of the next general elections,” he noted.

The chairman who was accompanied by the party top officials in a hotel in Nyahururu where they discussed how to rebuild the party in readiness of coming elections noted the party will field a presidential candidate come 2022.

Eng. Kamau added that the party will also take part in by elections that may arise from time to time.

On Building Bridges Initiative (BBI), the party said it was in full support of the drive if it was all about inclusivity.

A founder member of the party George Omari noted that the party officials were on a three day retreat to crystallize thinking so as to also give input once the BBI report was out.

“We are here with the founder members of the party as resource persons to the current national committee, as initiators of the (BBI) we want also feel the input of our party in its report,” said Mr. Omari

He said that all they wanted was a form of government where everyone felt comfortable as part of it, noting that the party was in support of the handshake between President Uhuru and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.

Among the leaders present in the retreat were Trade and Industrialization Cabinet Secretary Peter Munya and Laikipia Governor Ndiritu Muriithi.