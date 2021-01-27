PNU throws its weight behind BBI proposal

Party of National Unity (PNU) has endorsed the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) report and promised to rally the public behind it ahead of the planned referendum.

Former Member of Parliament George Nyamweya who is also the Secretary of PNU led the party’s delegates from Nakuru where they endorsed the document.

On Wednesday, Mr Nyamweya said the party resolved to back the BBI report since it “proposes an increase of county allocations to 35 per cent which will ensure the success of devolution due to the provision of adequate resources to counties.”

“The report has good clauses particularly in regards to devolution and those that bring the nation together,” said the Secretary who was flanked by National Chairman Engineer David Kamau and Nakuru County PNU Coordinator John Kamama among other leaders.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



Mr Nyamweya pointed out that the BBI document will bring a new dawn to Kenya.

“It will enhance inclusivity of Kenyans and through the Ward allocation fund, further ensure that resources reach the grass root,” he said.

He urged Members of the 47 County Assemblies MCAs and opinion leaders to join the bandwagon, adding that the drive is not meant to leave behind some people.

“Those with dissenting opinions, we agree there are some areas that may require strengthening. Let us talk to one another so that we make this conversation better for all of us.”

Engineer Kamau revealed that the party had held similar delegates’ meetings in Nairobi and Laikipia Counties. He said they will henceforth start the journey to popularize the document in Meru, Kisii, Nyeri and Embu before moving countrywide ahead of the planned plebiscite.

Mr Kamama indicated that the delegates had broken down the contents of the BBI report and resolved to support it ahead of the planned referendum.

The County Coordinator stated that whereas there may have been certain proposals that did not make it to the final report, its contents are positive and should be supported.

“Not everything was going to be in the report based on the regions, tribes or social interest groups. But those that have been captured are for the good of Kenyans and must be supported,” he said.