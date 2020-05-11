Poghisio elected Senate Majority leader to replace Murkomen

A Jubilee coalition Parliamentary group has elected West Pokot Senator Samuel Poghisio as the new Senate Majority leader.

While this effectively brings to an end the reign of Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen it also expected to elicit a fierce war in the Jubilee coalition with Murkomen not expected to take the changes kindly.

President Uhuru Kenyatta chaired the Parliamentary Group meeting at State House, Nairobi that brought together 20 Senators from the Jubilee Party and the Kenya African National Union (KANU).

In what the Parliamentary Group says is to strengthen the Coalition’s Senate Leadership, several other changes were made.

Murang’a Senator Irungu Kang’ata is the new Majority Chief Whip taking over from Nakuru Senator Susan Kihika.

Isiolo Senator Fatuma Dullo Adan will retain the Senate Deputy Majority leader seat while Nominated Senator Senator Farhiya Ali Haji takes over as the Deputy Majority Chief Whip from Kang’ata.

The changes therefore confirm that Murkomen and Kihika who are key allies of Deputy President William Ruto have been kicked out of House leadership forthwith.

His Excellency the President congratulated the new Jubilee Coalition Senate leaders and assured them of his support.

The President who is also the Party Leader of the Jubilee Coalition said he looks forward to working closely with the new Senate Leadership in delivering services to Kenyans.