Poisons Board recalls Esomeprazole capsule used to treat stomach ailments

The Pharmacy and Poisons Board (PPB) has announced a voluntary recall of S-PRAZO (Esomeprazole Magnesium Delayed-Release Capsules 40mg), manufactured by Laborate Pharmaceuticals India Limited.

Esomeprazole is used to treat certain stomach and esophagus problems and mostly works by decreasing the amount of acid the stomach makes. It is known to relieve symptoms such as heartburn, difficulty swallowing, and cough.

The Board’s Chief Executive Officer Dr. Fred Siyoi indicated that the product was being recalled due to a market complaint regarding a mix-up of blister strips. Some boxes were found to contain two different blister strips: S-Prazo Capsules and Donystatin Tablets within the same outer carton.

“In light of this information, the Board advises all pharmaceutical outlets, healthcare facilities, healthcare professionals, and members of the public to immediately stop further distribution, sale, issuance, or use of this product batch. Please return the specified product batch to your nearest healthcare facility or respective suppliers,” said Dr. Siyoi.

He emphasized that the Board is fully committed to protecting public health and encourages the public to promptly report any suspected cases of substandard medicines or adverse drug reactions.

“Reports can be made to the nearest healthcare facility or the Pharmacy and Poisons Board through our various channels, which include the following: website – https://pv.pharmacyboardkenya.org/users/mpublic, USSD code at *271#, mobile application: mPVERS (available for Android and iOS), email: pms@ppb.go.ke or pv@ppb.go.ke, and telephone number 0795 743 049,” stated Dr. Siyoi.