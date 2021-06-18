Poisons board shuts down 52 illegal pharmacies

The Pharmacy and Poisons Board has closed down a total of 52 illegal pharmaceutical outlets and seized 55 cartons of assorted medicines in the North Eastern region.

In the crackdown conducted by PPB inspectors in conjunction with officers from the National Police Service targeting illegal chemists, at least 23 people were arrested and arraigned in court.

Those busted during the stinging operation in the counties of Tana River, Lamu and parts of Kitui, were charged with various offenses for fraudulently operating drug outlets.

“The accused persons who pleaded guilty were fined of up to Ksh.320,000 and those who pleaded not guilty have been given cash bail of up to Ksh.300,000,” PPB Deputy Director of Inspectorate, Dr. Dominic Kariuki said.

According to Dr. Kariuki, the enhanced fines will act as a deterrent for those who engage in illegal activities which are a danger to public health.

The agency has also put on notice pharmacy outlets and hospitals with expired drugs, notifying them to “safely quarantine them and get in touch with PPB Kenya regional inspectors for safe disposal.”

“The seized medicines have been handed over to the board for necessary tests to be carried out and for safe disposal,” Said Dr. Kariuki

The poisons board has called on the members of the public to use health safety codes displayed in registered pharmacy outlets to verify legality of chemists operating in their localities.