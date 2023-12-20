Pokot Fc and Iten Starlets clinch OKM Peace Football tournament

Pokot FC beat Iten United 6-5 via post match penalties to lift the North Rift OKM Peace tournament at Makutano Stadium,Kapenguria.

The ladies title was won by Iten Starlets who saw off Mtelo Queens 4-3 via post match pnelaties too.

In both the men’s and women’s finals matches ended goalless in regular and added time thus forcing the encounters to be decided via post match kicks.

The tournament organized by Transport Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen through his OKM Foundation sought to promote peace among the neighbouring residents of West Pokot, Turkana, Elgeyo Marakwet and Baringo Counties.

Winners in both the men and women’s categories were awarded Ksh. 1million each with the second, third and fourth placed teams taking home Sh750,000, Sh500,000 and 350,000 respectively

Ptikit FC (Baringo) and Turkwel FC (Turkana) finished in third and fourh positions in men’s categories while Lodwar Township (Turkana) and Rising Starlets (Baringo) took home Sh500,000 and Sh350,000 each respectively.

CS Murkomen stated the crucial role such events plays in promoting peace among the four counties in North Rift region.

“There is no development without peace and vice versa. The government is committed to construct various security roads within the region, but we should be the first peace ambassadors in our dealings,” he reiterated.

Murkomen said his foundation will sponsor 10 children from each of the border counties within Kerio Valley to pursue their education and they will be recruited as peace ambassadors.

Sports CS Ababu Namwamba and his Health counterpart Susan Nakhumicha graced the finals.

“Mandela extolled the power of sports in bridging disunity in society. We are proud of CS Murkomen for his love of sports. I know every corner of this country has something to offer in terms of talents. As we speak, we already have 13 players from West Pokot at the Kenya Academy of Sports,” posed the Sports CS.

Nakhumicha said the next edition of the tournament will be graced with a free medical camp so that residents can know their health status.

West Pokot Governor Simon Kachapin appealed to the national government to consider allocating funds for the upgrading and completion of Makutano Stadium.

“Mr CS, you can see how the stadium is heavily packed with fans standing for all those hours enjoying the matches. We need to have better standards because the stadium cannot hold 200 people,” requested Kachapin who was lauded as being at the forefront in championing for peace in the region.