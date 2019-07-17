Pokot leaders call for adequate funding

A section of Pokot leaders and professionals have challenged the national government to reconsider the President’s big four agenda with specific needs of regions to have a uniform development according to the region’s basics.

The leaders drawn majorly from Arid and Semi-Arid Lands within the country said the pastoralist communities still suffer over inadequate water and for decades when drought hits they are the most susceptible to livestock loss as an effect.

Joeseah Yarakwang who hails from Pokot North and also the Kiwawa member of county assembly said that the Pokot North region has its population majority migrate to Uganda in search of water.

Yarakwang adds that the national government needs to employ affirmative action by constructing mega dams that can last even in times of hard drought.

He added that the few available dams always runs out early due to the pressure from population for both animals and domestic use.

Lack of enough water has seen the high number drop outs in major schools within the region and also early marriages due to its migratory pattern of the population in search of the scarce commodity.

Kacheliba and entire Pokot north has been affected by recent drought and hunger which has seen majority of its residents still inside the neighbouring country of Uganda.

Tana River County

More than 40,000 pastoralists in Tana River County and its environs are in dire need of relief food following prolonged drought.

Bura Member of Parliament Ali Wario says the situation could get even worse in the coming months if no proper mitigation measure is put in place.

Bura Member of Parliament Ali Wario speaking in Hosingo area said the drought situation is worrying. During a food distribution drive in 16 centers in Bura and Bangale divisions, the situation is so dire such that the elderly and children have been left behind.

Wario says learning in several primary schools has been disrupted as the children accompany their parents in search of water and pastures for livestock.

According to the head teacher Elneka Primary School Issack Mohamud only 15 pupils have remained at the institution.

Wario further says policymakers in the country are yet to understand the pastoral way of life and more research is needed. He urged the government to construct more boarding primary schools in the area to retain pupils during drought periods.

