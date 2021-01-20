Pokot leaders urge Govt to halt security operation, call for dialogue

Leaders from the Pokot Community have urged the Government to halt the ongoing security operation in Kapedo area along the Baringo and Turkana border Counties and give a dialogue a chance.

Led by West Pokot County Governor Prof. John Lonyangapuo, the leaders urged the government to conduct peace meetings and negotiate with locals instead of using force.

The leaders who condemned the killing of a senior GSU officer last Sunday in Kapedo said as leaders they will consult with the security team to ensure proper strategies are proposed and implemented to curb insecurity.

Speaking in Makutano Township, the leaders said that the government should embrace dialogue to end banditry in the area.

Pokot South MP David Pkosing faulted leaders inciting residents in the area hence called on the Government to conduct the operation in a humane way.

He called on the government to target criminals and not punish the whole community.

Kacheliba MP Mark Lomunokol called on the National Government to embrace dialogue and work with local leaders in Baringo County especially Tiaty Sub-County while conducting the operation.

Other leaders and residents who protested in Makutano town while carrying placards accused the government over a brutal operation in Kapedo.

Nominated MCA Elijah Kasheusheu noted that culprits from both communities should be brought to book and leave residents alone.

He said that the operation was leading to tension in the area.

Kasheusheu cited that the operation should be conducted on both sides.

He called on the Government to address the boundary issue that was fueling conflict among neighboring communities.