Police appeal for information on woman linked to Dr Eric Maigo murder

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has issued an appeal for information on a woman linked to the brutal murder of Nairobi Hospital Finance Director Dr Erick Maigo.

According to detectives, the suspect was captured leaving Maigo’s residence at Woodley annex-Upper and is believed to have been involved in the murder before escaping through the back door.

Two blood stained knives believed to have been the murder weapons were also recovered from the scene of crime.

The detectives are calling upon members of the public to volunteer any information that may lead to the woman’s immediate arrest.

The body of Dr Maigo was found lying in a pool of blood with 16 stab wounds in the wee hours of Friday, September 15, 2023.