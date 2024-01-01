Police arrest 2 Suspects in Ugandan Athlete’s Death

Police say they have arrested two men in connection with the death of Ugandan athlete Benjamin Kiplagat who was found dead with stab wounds in a car Sunday on the outskirts of Eldoret town.

Local police commander Stephen Okal told said that both men are in their 30s and are “known criminals who have been terrorizing the members of the public.” He said the suspects were arrested near Eldoret.

One of the men was arrested with a knife that police believe was used in Kiplagat’s death, Okal told journalists.

The motive for the killing was not immediately clear.

The Kenyan-born Kiplagat, a long-distance runner who specialized in the 3,000-meter steeplechase, represented Uganda in the 2008, 2012, and 2016 Summer Olympics.

Eldoret is a well-known high altitude training center for athletes.