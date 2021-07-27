Police arrest 23 year-old University student for murder

Police have arrested 23 year-old University student Kalio Makokha in connection with the murder of a fellow student a fortnight ago.

23 year-old Christine Ambani, a university student at Kiriri Women’s University of Science & Technology, was found dead in a guest room in Githurai, her neck bearing deep stab wounds.

According to detectives, Christine had left the Mwihoko based University in the morning, to meet her boyfriend Innocent Kalio Makokha un aware she was walking into a trap.

Police say the two booked themselves into a guest room in an arrangement that according to the management would only last a few hours. This the detectives established was because the semester’s Continuous Assessment Tests were being administered at the university and Christine was due to sit for a paper that afternoon.

“Makokha had different plans. He emerged from the room later and topped up the earlier paid amount, to last them the entire night. Detectives have established that it is during this night that the boyfriend turned killer, brutally murdered Christine, by stabbing her on the neck savagely and left her bleeding to her last breath. Makokha, a university student at Mt. Kenya University then took over Christine’s phone and logged into Christine’s family WhatsApp group. Posing as Christine, he sent a message asking family members to send her Ksh 87,000 claiming that she wanted to refund her boyfriend (Makokha) the money he had spent to help her settle in the college,” Police say.

Special Service detectives at 2am Tuesday morning stormed a room that he had rented in Chokaa area within Kayole and arrested Makokha who has been on the run since committing the crime and has been engaging detectives in a cat and mouse game, in the populated eatstlands area of Kayole.

Detectives have since discovered that the suspect is a dangerous criminal, who has been arrested on several other occasions and set free under unclear circumstances.

“On February 2, 2021, Makokha currently pursuing a Bachelor of Science degree in Specialist Needs Education was identified as the culprit behind the murder of his brother, his brother’s wife and their one year-old baby. Makokha in unclear circumstances killed the three by setting their house ablaze while they were inside,” They said.

The suspect will be arraigned in court to answer to murder charges