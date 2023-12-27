Police arrest 7 suspects in Ksh2.58B gold scam

Police on Wednesday arrested 7 suspects involved in a Ksh2.85 billion gold syndicate in Kileleshwa.

The suspects who were arrested by detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations Support Unit, allegedly paused as businessmen with the ability to supply up to 500Kg of Gold to two Malaysian nationals.

“The suspects had alleged to transact with them 500Kg of Gold at USD 19 million equivalent to Sh2.85 billion. In the deal, the complainants had already sent USD 6,350 to members of the gang based in Cameroon who referred the two to their Kenyan accomplices,” the DCI said in a statement.

The detectives closely followed the suspects as they picked the two foreigners from a Nairobi hotel and drove to a private house along Mageta Road before the main gate was shut locking out the Malaysians.

DCI further stated that the scammers used a company (Rock Africa Minier) to contact the complainants as from October 19, 2023 through a social media platform.

“As the sleuths stealthily gained entry into the compound, some suspects jumped over the fence at the back side of the compound, leading to a chase that saw 7 of them arrested including two escapees,” said the DCI.

The suspects were identified as Didier Muke, a Congolese national with a pending case in court, Brian Otiende, Patrick Otieno, Joshua Ngandi, Charles Vincent Njerenga, Mark Kabete (G4S) and Ken Kiboi (G4S).

Several exhibits were also recovered including metallic boxes, 84 gold coated metallic bars, smelting tools, computers, documents & stamps for Ace Point International Limited, assorted G4S uniforms and 5 motor vehicles.