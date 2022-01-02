Police arrest four suspects in motorbike theft syndicate

Police from Laare Igembe North constituency have recovered 25 motorbikes and arrested 4 people in connection with the theft.

According to Igembe North Sub-County police commander Mbatian Kantai his officers managed to recover the motorbikes which were to be taken to neighboring Counties and neighboring countries.

The Police Commander Mbatian Kantai believes the motorbikes suspected were stolen motorbikes from as far as Isiolo, Embu, and down from Mwingi Counties.

The sub-county police commander noted that most of the suspects were youth and urged them especially those purchasing motorbikes through hire-purchase and loans to be faithful to their hiring companies and desist from giving false information to the companies and police officers.

The four suspects are being held at Laare police station awaiting to be taken to court on Monday.