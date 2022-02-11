Police arrest man captured on video assaulting a woman in Kisii rally

Police have arrested a man captured on video assaulting a woman during a political rally in Kisii.

In the video, the suspect, Joash Atemba Nyagate a.k.a Sokoro could be seen allegedly slapping a woman who was shouting Azimio la Umoja slogan in a Rally by the United Democratic Alliance(UDA).

“Police in Kisii have acted on the incident and made an arrest of one male person namely Joash atemba Nyagate a.k.a Sokoro,” the National Police Service(NPS) said in a statement

He is expected to be charged in court once police conclude investigations in the matter.

NPS has called upon the public to “exercise restraint and accommodate divergence of opinion during the electioneering period to mitigate on instances of lawlessness and breach of the peace.”