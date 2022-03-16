Police arrest man for allegedly killing his wife in Naivasha

Detectives in Naivasha have arrested a 32-year old man who allegedly killed his 26-year-old wife and dumped her body at Kongoni area in Nakuru County.

Julius Owaka was arrested on Monday evening by detectives from the Crime Research and Intelligence Bureau (CRIB) and Directorate of Criminal Investigation (DCI) Naivasha, following preliminary cybercrime findings that linked him to the murder.

DCI says according to the couple’s neighbours in Duro area, the two had lived together for five years before differences started rocking their union, leading to irreconcilable differences that led to their separation last year.

The deceased is then said to have opted to move back to her parents home a few kilometres away.

“However, early this year, the man who is a football player at a local flower farm soccer club, started making romantic overtures to the deceased in a bid to rekindle the dying ambers of their once beautiful marriage. Unaware that she was being lured to a death trap, the deceased left her father’s compound on January 31, not to be seen again, until her decomposing remains were discovered 9 days later in a thicket within Duro area, three kilometers from her father’s home,” said DCI.

Investigations into the murder began immediately and agents based at CRIB joined their Naivasha based counterparts, in a manhunt for Wanjiru’s killer.

“Through forensic cyber & digital analysis, the sleuths traced the suspect to Githurai 45, where he had since gone into hiding, after committing the crime. Yesterday evening, sleuths combed the populous Githurai 45, before fishing out Julius Owaka, from his hideout,” added DCI.

Adding that DNA and Crime Scene experts based at the DCI National Forensic Laboratory, had earlier obtained DNA samples from the scene of crime and with Owaka’s arrest, they will be conducting a conclusive analysis.