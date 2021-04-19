Police arrest notorious drug dealer in Kiambu, recover ammunition and bhang

Police in Kiambu County have arrested a notorious drug dealer with eight rounds of 9 mm ammunition and 15 rolls of cannabis sativa.

Kiambu divisional police commander SP Mohamud Badel said that the suspect, William Mwangi Ndung’u was arrested on Sunday Morning by the head of Kiambu Sub County chiefs and sub chiefs team popularly known as ‘super 10’ during their normal raid operation in Kirigiti Location, Gitei village.

According to senior chief Kiambu Sub County George Kibugi, when they discovered the 15 rolls of bang and another 100 grams of unprocessed bang, the suspect was so worried and his facial expression could tell he was hiding more information from them.

“We saw maize flour in a transparent nylon paper like the one used to wrap meat in early days, when we poured out we found the 8 rounds of ammunition” said Mr. Kibugi.

The senior chief who led the team says upon realizing that the suspect became furious and hostile shouting “you can’t go with this, No I can’t allow you to go away with it”

Kibugi says it is then the chiefs tied him with ropes, put him in a vehicle and took him to the Kiambu police station where they booked him.

SP Mohamud commended the chiefs’ team for a job well done saying the Directorate of Criminal Investigation (DCI) are investigating the matter and the suspect is cooperating well.

According to the latest report by an international independent organisation Medicins Sans Frontieres (doctors without borders) MSF, Kiambu ranks amongst the top counties in Kenya with the highest number of People Who Use Drugs (PWUDs).