Police arrest prime suspect in the murder of Eric Maigo

Detectives are interrogating the prime suspect in the murder of slain Nairobi Hospital Finance Director Eric Maigo as investigations into the mystery murder intensify.

The 16 year-old suspect was arrested last night at Olympic village in the sprawling Kibera slums.

Police say the suspect was arrested after detectives received information regarding her whereabouts from members of the public.

Immediately after her arrest, Ann Adhiambo Akinyi was taken to DCI headquarters for interrogation before she was booked at Muthaiga police station.

She had been captured scaling perimeter walls in CCTV footage retrieved by crime scene detectives close to the scene of the murder, prompting detectives to launch a manhunt across the city.

Maigo’s lifeless body was found in a pool of blood on September 15, bearing 25 stab wounds.