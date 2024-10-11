Police arrest six suspects linked to livestock theft in Kirinyaga

Police in Kirinyaga have arrested six key suspects in Ndia constituency, believed to be part of a criminal gang involved in livestock theft across the county.

According to Kirinyaga west sub-county (Ndia) police commander Moses Koskei the suspects were arrested after a police operation was initiated when they stole a cow in Kahiro village near sagana.

The suspects, using a Toyota Axio, stole a female cow valued at Ksh80,000 belonging to Anthony Muthee Kabiru.

They had previously stolen three cows from Mary Wanjiru, valued at over Ksh300,000 in Kamuthanga village near Sagana town on Saturday, October 5, 2024.

Koskei stated that the gang led by Bernard Kariuki Rukungu, has changed their tactics for stealing livestock by hiring small vehicles in Nairobi.

After completing their mission they return the vehicles and rent another one after three days.

The Ndia police boss revealed that four suspects hail from Mwea East, while two are from Nairobi.

During the operation, police recovered various items believed to have been used in the theft.

The security team has been investigating livestock theft incidents in the region prior to the arrests even as residents continue to express concern over the rising cases of livestock theft in Kirinyaga.