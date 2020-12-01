Police arrest suspected members of the Mombasa Republican Council

Written By: Nicholas Kigondu/Haniel Mengistu
Police in Mombasa are holding about 200 suspected members of the Mombasa Republican Council (MRC) following an operation conducted Tuesday afternoon.

A multi-agency security team nabbed the group at Miriron village at around 2pm as they gathered in what police say was an oath administering ceremony.

Among those arrested was their leader Ambari Seda who has a warrant of arrest against him having jumped bail on a similar offence at Rabai Police Station.

Confirming the incident, Coast Regional Commissioner John Elungata said the suspects, who are being held at different police stations within Mombasa county, will be arraigned on Wednesday.

The group, whose leader had warned it members against associating with politicians not supporting their cause, was said to have been on a strategy meeting.

Concerns have been rife that members of the coast-based secessionist group were regrouping as well as conducting recruitment of new members to carry out possible attacks within the region.

