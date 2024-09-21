Police arrest three suspects linked to violent robberies in Garissa, recover AK-47 rifle

Police arrest three suspects linked to violent robberies in Garissa, recover AK-47...

Police in Garissa have arrested three individuals linked to a spate of violent robberies in the Burburis area.

The suspects identified as Ali Isaac Muhumed, also known as “Jografia,” aged 38, Muhumed Bare Hussein (30), and Habiba Yusuf (70) were captured during an intelligence-led operation conducted by a joint team of officers from General Duties, DCI, and APS.

Yusuf is accused of providing refuge to the criminals after conducting the alleged heists.

During the operation, police seized a cache of weapons and other incriminating items including an AK47 rifle and 6 rounds of ammunition, 12 mobile phones and two knives.

The suspects are currently being held at Garissa Police Station awaiting arraignment scheduled for Monday.