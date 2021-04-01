Police arrest three suspects, recover eight AK-47 rifles and 2,000 bullets in Garissa

Police in Garissa County have arrested three suspects and recovered eight AK-47 rifles, 2,000 rounds of ammunition, eight magazines and 20 litres of petrol.

The trio were arrested along the Baraki – Maalmin road, Lagdera sub-county by police who were on their way to a National Police Reservists (NPR) post who spotted the three men in a white Toyota Succeed car registration number KCY 953L.

According to police, Abdirizack Mohamed (24), Jimale Abey Mahamud (21) and Nur Ibrahim Alasow (30) behaved suspiciously when they were told to pull over their vehicle but instead drove into the nearby bushes to avoid police check.

Addressing the press in Modogashe yesterday, North Eastern regional Commissioner Nicodemus Ndalana said the suspects were heavily armed and investigations are already underway to unmask their motives.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



“The suspects were heavily armed but we arrested them and we have them in our cells. I will personally lead the team to ensure we conduct proper investigations on this matter,” Ndalana said.

“We want to know the source of the weapon, the transporters, who ordered them and their intentions so that we secure a solid case against them in court,” he added.

Ndalana said anyone found culpable in facilitating the suspects will be considered a terror suspect and will face the full force of the law regardless of their social status.

“I want to assure the public that no stone will be left unturned. Anyone found culpable regardless of his or her social status or position will face the full force of the law. I want to warn those who are involved in this kind of business to stop,” he said.

Ndalana cautioned the politicians ‘planning to fund clan or boundary clashes’ especially during the electioneering period that they ‘will not be spared by the law.’

“This may be about politics, inter clan or boundary conflicts and we will not allow it. Boundaries will remain as demarcated by IEBC. We cannot resolve boundary or pasture disputes through bloodshed,” the administrator said.

North Eastern regional police commander Rono Bunei who accompanied Ndalana thanked the police and a multi-agency team from nearby security stations in Mogodashe, Afweini, and Maalmini for ‘a job well done.’