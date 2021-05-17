Police arrest three with ivory worth Ksh 1.7 million

Police have arrested three suspected poachers with 13 kilograms of ivory worth Ksh 1.7 million in Maralal town Samburu County.

While confirming the incident, Maralal OCPD Mr Alex Rotich said the three were arrested after officers from Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) and the Directorate of Criminal Investigation got information got a tip-off from members of the public.

“Intelligence from KWS and DCI got information and the suspects were arrested at the center of Maralal town, the suspects were planning to transport the ivory to an unknown market destination,” he said

He said that suspects were found with four horns of elephants, a situation that is indicating that two elephants were killed by illegal poachers at Barsaloi, Opiroi areas.

The suspects will be arraigned in court today to answer the charges.

The OCPD urged residents of Maralal town to be alert and protect the wild animals from poachers warning that government is alert against the prohibited vice