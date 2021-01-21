Police arrest Tiaty MP William Kamket

Police have on Wednesday morning arrested Tiaty Member of Parliament William Kamket.

His arrest comes barely a day after leaders from the Pokot community called on the government to halt an ongoing security operation in Kapedo area along the Baringo and Turkana borders.

The leaders, led by West Pokot Governor Prof John Lonyangapuo called on the government to initiate dialogue talks between the warring communities in the volatile Kapedo area and cease the security operation.

The leaders who condemned the killing of a senior GSU officer last Sunday in Kapedo said as leaders they will consult with the security team to ensure proper strategies are proposed and implemented to curb insecurity.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



Pokot South MP David Pkosing faulted leaders inciting residents in the area hence called on the Government to conduct the operation in a humane way.

He called on the government to target criminals and not punish the whole community.

About six people and unknown number of cattle were killed in the recent skirmishes.

more to follow…