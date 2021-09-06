Police arrest two sim-swap fraud suspects in Nakuru

Police have arrested two suspects who defrauded a Kiambu couple over Kshs 716,000 in a Sim swap scam in June 2021.

According to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), Sabina Evelyne Nyanumba who is a student at Egerton University and 19-year-old Paul Nyabero Kilenya were arrested in Nakuru’s Njoro sub-county over the weekend.

“Their pursuit and subsequent arrest followed the June incident where a woman received a call from a new number, and was made to believe that she was being engaged by a Safaricom customer care operator,” said the DCI

In the course of the conversation, police say the woman had been lured into revealing some personal information, which the fraudsters used to swindle Kshs 296,652 from her Mpesa and Cooperative Bank accounts.

“The swindlers furthered their felonious agenda to the woman’s husband Mpesa and Cooperative Bank accounts, from which they withdrew a total of Ksh 420,570,” added the police.

Forensic data analysis by Kiambu-based Crime Research and Intelligence Bureau detectives working jointly with DCI liaison officers at Safaricom headquarters led detectives to the two suspects, from whom the mobile handset used in defrauding the victims was also recovered.

The suspects were Monday arraigned in Kiambu Law Courts.

Elsewhere, detectives in Kandara Murang’a County have detained a 65-year-old woman for the gruesome murder of her husband Ndung’u Mugachia.

Margret Wanjiru Ndungu is alleged to have killed her husband using a machete by slitting his throat open and leaving his body sprawled on the floor.

According to Betty Mumbi, a daughter-in-law to the deceased, Wanjiru woke up in the morning and started hurling insults at her husband, who at the time was in the kitchen taking his breakfast.

Mumbi said the deceased never wanted to engage in a fight and tried to calm her down, but instead, she grabbed a panga and in full swing slit her husband’s throat before cutting off his head.

The scene was processed by crime scene detectives and the deceased’s body moved to Gaichanjiru Catholic mission hospital mortuary, awaiting autopsy.