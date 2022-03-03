Police arrest two suspected armed bandits in Garissa

Police have arrested two suspected militants with three AK-47 assault rifles and at least 98 rounds of ammunition during a sting operation in Modika area within Garissa municipality.

Garissa County Commissioner Boaz Cherutich while addressing the press outside his office on the matter, thanked the area residents for their cooperation with police officers that led to the arrest of the suspects.

Cherutich said that the suspects will be taken to court on Friday once investigations are complete.

“We are asking the citizens of Garissa to continue this cooperation with the government and our police officers and report any suspected persons with illegal weapons so that we can arrest them,” Cherutich said.

“We are also telling the holders of illegal firearms that the government amnesty on surrender of the weapons is still in place. Just come forward and surrender your guns to the police before we come for you,” he added.

The commissioner who was flanked by other senior security officers regretted that there has been several incidents in the past by suspected militants and terrorists that have left people injured or dead citing Burburis, Tawfiq and Bula Iftin as area that have been most affected as people fight over land.

He said that a multi-agency committee had been established to look into the land conflicts in Garissa county and recommend solutions.

In December last year the police arrested three suspected militants with 4 firearms among them three AK-47s and 203 bullets at Bura Iftin area in Garissa Town.