Police arrest two women masquerading as lawyers in Kasarani raid

Two women suspected of operating an illegal advocate’s office were on Wednesday arrested by police in Nairobi’s kasarani area.

The two were apprehended by detectives and Law Society of Kenya (LSK) officials while operating from a flat near Kasarani police station.

The suspects are set for arraignment in court to face charges of impersonation and forgery of legal documents.