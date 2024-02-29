Police arrest two women masquerading as lawyers in Kasarani raid

Two women suspected of operating an illegal advocate’s office were on Wednesday arrested by police in Nairobi’s kasarani area.
The two were apprehended by detectives and Law Society of Kenya (LSK) officials while operating from a flat near Kasarani police station.
The suspects are set for arraignment in court to face charges of impersonation and forgery of legal documents.
The LSK Rapid Action team led by Stephen Mbugua noted the change of tact by fake lawyers who have now resorted to operating in residential areas.
Mbugua said various transaction documents were recovered from the duo, including property transfers and wills and warned members of the public to exercise caution.
The LSK cautioned fellow members of the legal profession against enlisting unqualified individuals for legal tasks, saying they risk facing disciplinary measures including deregistration.
