Police arrest Ugandan long distance truck driver with bhang

Police in Mariakani, Kilifi County are holding a Ugandan long distance truck driver for allegedly transporting 1747 rolls of bhang along the Mombasa- Nairobi highway.

According to Mariakani Sub County Police Commander (SCPC) Adan Ibrahim Eden, the bhang was concealed in two full sacks and three half full sacks and were destined for the Coast region.

He said that at around 4:00 am on Tuesday, members of the public alerted the police of a suspicious truck of registration number KDC 649D with its trailer registration ZG 5346 that had been packed next to Tiba petrol station near Mariakani police station and upon arrival, the officers discovered the sacks of bhang in the driver’s cabin.

“Today at around 4:30 am. Officers from Mariakani police station received information that there was a suspicious long-distance vehicle packed next to Tiba police station. They responded to the calls and discovered the consignment on the driver’s cabin and the driver by the name Wanga Robert Richard was arrested,” he said.

He added that the vehicle was then driven to the Mariakani police station and on further search, it was discovered that the sacks had 1,747 bhang rolls with a street value of Ksh. 349, 400.

“We’re following up on links to the destination of the bhang consignment because we know it was headed somewhere within the Coast region. We shall ensure that we arrest more people linked to the it since we want to eradicate illicit drug trade and abuse in our region,” he said.

He also thanked members of the public for being vigilant and promised them his full support in the fight against illicit drugs and substance abuse.

Recently, the Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua while in a illicit drugs and substance abuse stakeholders meeting in Mombasa County, declared war against drug lords in the area and blamed some area political leaders for shielding drug lords.