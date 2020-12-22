Police arrested for sodomising four boys in Chogoria

A senior police officer has on Tuesday been arrested for allegedly sodomising four young boys and two young adults within Chogoria Township.

“This morning some minutes past midnight, our officers rescued four boys aged between 14-15 years and two young adults of 18 & 19 years, from the yoke of sodomy,” said DCI boss George Kinoti.

The suspect, a Chief Inspector of Police is said to have hidden the victims for unspecified period of time.

“Upon expeditious interrogation of the boys, it was established that the senior officer has been sodomizing them for an unspecified period,” said Kinoti.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



Kinoti said that in a horror-like scene visited by Maara sub-County Criminal Investigations head and his Kenya Police counterparts, the boys were found sleeping on the floor in the perpetrator’s house in within Chogoria Township.

“Shockingly, the perpetrator of this beastly crime is a Chief Inspector of Police, in-charge of a Police Post within Chogoria, who is supposed to safeguard the rights of such victims as a law enforcement officer,” he added.

The suspect has since been placed in custody pending further investigations and arraignment.

“We thank the member of the public who provided information leading to the perpetrator’s arrest. Equally, we appeal to Kenyans to continue making such reports anonymously, through the DCI emergency toll free line 0800722203, for decisive action by our detectives,” said Kinoti.