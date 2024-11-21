Police bans Thursday demos over lack of proper notification

Demonstrations planned for Thursday, November 21, 2024, have been declared unlawful due to organizers’ failure to notify the National Police Service (NPS) as required by law.

On behalf of the Inspector-General of Police, Dr. Resila Onyango confirmed that no formal notice had been submitted to the Regulating Officer, a prerequisite under the Public Order Act for holding public demonstrations.

Dr. Onyango clarified that while the Constitution guarantees the right to assemble, demonstrate, picket, and petition public offices, this right is contingent upon fulfilling legal obligations.

“The notification, which must be provided at least three days and no more than fourteen days before the event, enables the police to implement adequate safety and security measures,” she explained.

In the absence of such a notice, she noted, the planned demonstrations are non-compliant with the law.

Dr. Onyango stressed that adherence to these procedural requirements is vital to ensuring public safety and maintaining order during gatherings.

She reassured citizens of the NPS’s unwavering commitment to protecting all Kenyans while balancing law enforcement with respect for constitutional freedoms.

“Law-abiding citizens are encouraged to go about their daily activities without fear, as the police remain vigilant and ready to maintain peace and security nationwide,” she said.

Organizers and the public were reminded that bypassing legal procedures not only violates the law but also jeopardizes efforts to safeguard public safety during such events.