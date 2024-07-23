Police beef up security at JKIA in response to anticipated protests

Security has been heightened across the country ahead of Tuesday’s planned protest.

A spot check has revealed a significant presence of officers, especially from the General Service Unit (GSU) and anti-riot units of the Administration Police Service, patrolling major city areas and government-protected zones.

Security officers from various units have been mobilized to ensure the safety of travellers and maintain normal operations at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) in response to anticipated protests at the facility.

This follows a stern warning issued by the National Police against protesters accessing protected areas.

Acting Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja assured the public of their safety and urged protesters to refrain from attempting to enter or interfere with protected zones.

“In light of the demonstrations planned for July 23, 2024, it is critical to firmly remind the public of the legal boundaries that govern access to protected areas,” Kanja stated.

“The Protected Areas Act Cap 204 Laws of Kenya prevents the entry of unauthorized persons into areas declared to be protected,” he added.

Kanja singled out the LPG Plant, Bitumen Plant, and petroleum depots situated at the Embakasi Aviation Depot (JKIA) as examples of protected areas.

He further highlighted Section 58 of the Kenya Civil Aviation Act No. 21 of 2013, which states that any person who trespasses on any land forming part of a government aerodrome commits an offence punishable by law.

Kanja urged all individuals participating in the demonstrations to respect the laws prohibiting access to protected areas.

“The National Police Service is resolute in its commitment to uphold and enforce these laws,” he affirmed.