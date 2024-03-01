Police brutality: County workers union asks COTU to lead mass demos

Atellah was allegedly shot by police during protests over the delayed posting of medical interns.

The Kenya County Government Workers Union has condemned alleged police brutality meted out on members of the Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentists Union (KMPDU) during protests.

In a statement Friday, the union’s Secretary General Roba Duba said it was appalling and inexcusable that the police acted with such force on innocent workers who were not armed.

The SG was reacting to the alleged shooting of KMPDU top official Davji Atellah by police during protests over the delayed posting of medical interns.

Consequently, Duba is calling on the Central Organization of Trade Unions (COTU-K) to rally all trade unions to not only stage mass demos in solidarity with the medics but also protest against police violence.

“We further call upon our Central Organization of Trade Unions (COTU-K) to call upon all trade unions in Kenya to action in protest of such actions” he stated.

He is further urging the Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) to bring to book the police officer/s who perpetrated this heinous act.

“It is appalling and inexcusable that the police acted with such force on innocent workers who were not armed but merely exercising their democratic and labour rights. We call on the Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) to rein in on such action by the police and further initiate investigations on the matter ….” he appealed.

COTU, the workers’ umbrella body has since condemned the incident which IPOA is investigating.

The KMPDU secretary general is receiving treatment at a city hospital.