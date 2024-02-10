Police Bullets Fc edge out Vihiga Queens to go top

Kenya Police Bullets FC earned a hard fought 1-0 win over Vihiga Queens in a top of the table Football Kenya Federation Women’s Premier League match played Saturday at Police Sacco Stadium, Nairobi.

The win helped Police dislodge defending champions Vihiga Queens from the top of the standings.

Police Fc still unbeaten after 13 rounds now leads the table with 31 points while Vihiga dropped to second on 28 points.

Lydia Akoth slotted home a penalty awarded after Mary Nthambi was brought down in the box which was enough to hand the Beldine Odemba charges the vital win.

‘’It was a tough match,we struggled in stringing passes together, however am thankful that we won the match and got all the three points’’, Beldine remarked.

Vihiga queens head coach Mulamula whose side has now tested their first loss of the season rued the missed chances saying lack of composure cost the his side.He however said the three time league winners are still in title race.

‘’We lacked composure upfront we got several chances but failed to utilize them,we will get back to working on the mistakes. What I know is that the league is not yet won,last season it did go down to the wire’’.

Meanwhile Kibera Soccer Ladies won their seventh match of the season after seeing off Wadadia 4-2.The win catapulted the Kibra based side to 3rd position,seven points adrift of league leaders.

FKF-WPL FIXTURES

Sunday 11th February 2024

Ulinzi Starlets Vs Nakuru Queens-Ulinzi Complex

Bunyore Starlets Vs Zetech Sparks-Mumboha,Luanda