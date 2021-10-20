Police bust syndicate producing fake documents in Nairobi

Six suspects involved in the printing of fake Government documents were arrested on Tuesday following a raid at an establishment on 1st avenue, 3rd Street, in Eastleigh, Nairobi County.

Acting on a tip off from members of the public, the six were arrested by detectives from the Transnational Organized Crime Unit backed up by Cyber crime sleuths.

According to the DCI detectives, the six were involved in printing of national identification cards, refugee registration documents, academic certificates and other documents.

The detectives also recovered from the suspects were computers used for the development of the fake papers.

Detectives also established that the syndicate is also involved in aiding the entry of aliens into the country, through processing of fake credentials for them.

“The suspects are currently being grilled by detectives at DCI headquarters, before being arraigned in court on Thursday,” said DCI boss George Kinoti.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations cautioned Kenyans engaging in this kind of trade saying that their actions pose a very serious threat to the public safety and security of their fellow Kenyans.

The DCI said that the developing of fake papers for unknown people whose intentions are unclear is not only illegal but immoral.

“As we celebrate Mashujaa Day, we are reminded of our patriotic duty to join hands with our security forces, in guarding our nation jealousy against any form of evil, through providing information,” said Kinoti