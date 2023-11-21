Police car accident killed Kabarak University student, IPOA says

The Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) has revealed that an accident involving a police vehicle led to the death of Kabarak University student.

Joshua Limo Arekou died on Saturday following a road crash at Kabarak, Nakuru-Ravine Road.

In a statement on Tuesday, IPOA Chairperson Anne Makori said preliminary investigation have established that the incident was a road traffic accident involving a police vehicle bearing registration GKB 396Z.

“Having visited the scene of the incident, the team identified witnesses whose accounts we deem to be critical in ensuring that at the end of the investigation, justice prevails,” she stated.

Makori said IPOA will attend a postmortem examination scheduled for Tuesday.

“These initial steps are just one of the many investigatory processes at the disposal of the Authority which we intend to pursue exhaustively,” said Makori.

The Authority has called on the aggrieved persons to remain calm and urged persons who may have information crucial to the investigation, to call IPOA toll-free line, 1559.

“IPOA commits to fair, impartial and independent investigations,” Makori assured.