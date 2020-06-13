Police chopper crashes in Meru

A police chopper has crashed in Meru.

According to the National Police Service, the chopper carrying Eastern regional security team crashed landed at Kaithe in Meru on Saturday morning.

The two pilots and four passengers aboard the ill-fated aircraft were rushed to Meru Level V Hospital.

An aircraft has been dispatched to airlift them to Nairobi for further treatment.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



The crashed chopper is an Agusta Westland AW119 and is among the new fleet acquired by the police.

The cause of the crash has not been disclosed but it was rumoured that the chopper developed mechanical problems.

This Morning,@NPSOfficial_KE chopper carrying Eastern regional security team,crash landed at Kaithe in Meru county. The two pilots and four passengers aboard the ill fated aircraft are receiving medical attention at Meru Level V Hospital. — National Police Service-Kenya (@NPSOfficial_KE) June 13, 2020



