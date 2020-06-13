Police chopper crashes in Meru

Written By: Margaret Kalekye
Details of the accident remain scanty

A police chopper has crashed in Meru.

According to the National Police Service, the chopper carrying Eastern regional security team crashed landed at Kaithe in Meru on Saturday morning.

The two pilots and four passengers aboard the ill-fated aircraft were rushed to Meru Level V Hospital.

An aircraft has been dispatched to airlift them to Nairobi for further treatment.

The crashed chopper is an Agusta Westland AW119 and is among the new fleet acquired by the police.

The cause of the crash has not been disclosed but it was rumoured that the chopper developed mechanical problems.


