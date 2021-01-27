Police, civilian sentenced to death for robbery, rape

An Administration Police constable and a civilian, have been sentenced to death, after a Nyahururu court found them guilty of multiple counts of robbery with violence and rape.

David Kimani Kuria, a police constable who was attached to Bahati Police Station in Nakuru County alongside Samuel Mugire, a civilian had been accused of violently robbing a couple of their valuables.

The duo had been charged that on the night of July 27, 2016, at Kabazi trading centre in Nakuru County while armed with an AK47 rifle, they violently robbed Stanley Kibui Kanyeki of a mobile phone worth Sh7,000.

Mr. Kanyeki later succumbed to gunshot wounds he sustained in his chest during the incident.

A second count stated that on the same night, the two robbed the deceased’s wife of Sh45, 000 and her mobile phone valued at Shs.10, 000. The police constable was also accused of raping Kanyeki’s wife at their Kabazi home same night.

“The evidence supports the charges the said persons are facing. It therefore means that the prosecution has proved its case beyond reasonable doubt. It would thereby be safe to convict the two accused persons to death,” said Chief Magistrate Judith Wanjala, while delivering the judgment on Tuesday, afternoon.

The Magistrate, who also handed a 30-year jail term to the police constable David Kimani urged the Director of Criminal Investigation (DCI) to list him as the most dangerous sexual offender.

The two were reminded of their right to appeal the sentence within two weeks.