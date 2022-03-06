Police comb scene following murder of businessman Shah in Juja

Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations homicide, ballistic and special crimes departments Sunday combed the scene of the murder of 66-year-old Director of Ndarugo Plantations Sudhir Shah in Juja, Kiambu County.

Sudhir Shah sustained fatal injuries when a gang riding on a motorbike reportedly sprayed him with bullets on his head and stomach leaving him for dead. He was rushed to the Thika Memorial Hospital where he succumbed.

The incident took place near the plantation on Saturday afternoon according to John Gachomo, the head of investigations at the DCI headquarters in Nairobi.

He said Shah was in the company of nine other persons and a plantation director, who have since recorded statements with the police.

He said Investigations are ongoing to ascertain the motive for the killing.

The DCI has urged the public to volunteer information that could lead to the arrest of the culprits.