Police commander’s son kills himself in their Nairobi home

A teenage son of Commissioner of Police Commander North Eastern Patrick King’ori Macharia has died in a shooting incident under unclear circumstances.

According to police reports, Samson Kariuki King’ori aged 13 years and a student at Elite Academy-Shujaa, allegedly shot himself using his father’s pistol at their Kangundo road home.

According to the information on the police occurrence book (OB), the police boss reported that he left his Jericho pistol S/no. 44330995 at the sitting room on the couch to go to the washroom, but a few minutes later as he was talking to his wife Judy Watetu Muchiri, they heard a gunshot sound emitting from one of their son’s bedrooms.

The shooting incident was reported at Mawe Mbili police station, in Njiru sub-county. The police boss who was promoted last year resides at Chereni area off Kangundo road about 150 m(s) from Shujaa Kenya power substation.

“The room was locked from inside, he with the help of his wife broke into their son’s bedroom. They found their son Samson Kariuki King’ori aged 13 years and a student at Elite Academy-Shujaa to have shot himself on the left side of the head with one round which exited on the right side of the head “ reads the report.

The scene has since been processed and documented by detectives while the body has been moved to Kenyatta university mortuary pending postmortem and further investigation.

Police have seized the gun with 29 rounds and one spent cartridge for ballistic analysis as investigations into the murder kick-off.

DEVELOPING STORY

